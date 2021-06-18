Top Research Reports for Abbott, Bank of America & PayPal

Friday, June 18, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Bank of America (BAC), and PayPal Holdings (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Abbott have underperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry in the year-to-date period (+1.8% vs. +3.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that the branded generics and international diabetes businesses should drive growth in the coming quarters. Further, new product launches and acquisitions are likely to boost Abbott’s sales further.

The company posted robust year-over-year improvements in the first quarter. It registered organic sales growth across most operating segments. Further, Diabetes Care sales were strong on the back of solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre. However, the company’s disappointing performance in the Pediatric Nutrition unit remains a major concern.

Bank of America shares have gained +31.4% over the last six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +27.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic acquisitions and efforts to manage expenses will continue to support the company’s profitability in the near term.

Moreover, a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding financials. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve signaling no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income.

Shares of PayPal have gained +14.7% in the past three months against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s gain of +1%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume on the back of increasing net new active accounts. Moreover, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is another positive.

Solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. However, increasing credit loss reserves due to macroeconomic projections on account of the ongoing pandemic remains a matter of concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Procter & Gamble (PG), BHP Group (BHP) and Boeing (BA).

