Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Mastercard and Procter & Gamble

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Mastercard Inc. (MA) and The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), as well a micro-cap stock, Vaso Corp. (VASO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+8.2% vs. +2.9%). The company being a reliable player in the energy sector, boasts a resilient capital structure, a robust balance sheet and track record of prudent capex management. Its strategic discoveries in the Stabroek Block and Permian Basin promise growth and lower greenhouse gas intensity.



ExxonMobil prioritizes shareholder returns, evidenced by substantial share buybacks. ExxonMobil’s entry into the lithium market positions it for long-term gains as the demand for lithium is poised to increase with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.



However, challenges loom, notably in the upstream operations, which are susceptible to volatile oil prices and regulatory hurdles. Increasing societal focus on environmental risks and climate change pose a threat to its traditional oil & gas business. Further, exposure to OPEC production cuts adds to uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+27.4% vs. +26%). The company’s numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



MA's strong cash flow supports its growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts through share repurchases and dividends. However, steep operating expenses might stress its margins. The Zacks analyst expects adjusted operating expenses to jump more than 10% year over year in 2024.



High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. We expect it to be higher than 50% of the payments network gross revenue in 2024. Also, it is overvalued than the industry at current levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Procter & Gamble’s shares have gained +19.7% over the past year against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s gain of +26.9%. The company has been gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers, customers and society.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the eighth consecutive quarter in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. PG provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates all-in sales to increase 2-4% year over year in fiscal 2025.



However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $500 million related to unfavorable commodity costs and adverse currency.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Vaso have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (-45.7% vs. +22.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $33.30 million is facing declining equipment sales in China and the United States, creating headwinds. Additionally, dependence on GE Healthcare and increasing competition in the IT sector pose risks.



Nevertheless, Vaso’s future growth is supported by $31.7 million in deferred revenues and a $39.4 million backlog in its IT segment, providing strong revenue visibility for the second half of 2024. The growing managed IT services business, particularly in healthcare, supports stable recurring income.



Positive cash flow of $2.8 million in second-quarter 2024 and $25.7 million in cash underscore solid liquidity. Diversified revenue streams across IT services, professional sales, and medical device manufacturing reduce risk, though rising selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs and narrow margins pose challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), RTX Corp. (RTX) and Fiserv, Inc. (FI).



Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil's (XOM) Stabroek & Permian Basin Discoveries Aid



Acquisitions and Partnerships Aid Mastercard (MA), High Costs Ail



Procter & Gamble's (PG) Productivity Efforts Seem Encouraging



Featured Reports

Defense Order Growth Benefits RTX Amid Supply Chain Issues

As per the Zacks analyst, RTX Corporation benefits from increasing defense order growth. Yet supply chain issues might cause the stock to experience delays in delivering its finished products.

Fiserv (FI) Gains From Skytef Buyout, Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, the Skytef acquisition strengthens Fiserv's distribution network and point-of-sale. High competition from other players is an overhang.

Solid Adoption of ESG Solution Aids MSCI's (MSCI) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing adoption of the ESG and Climate solutions into the investment process.

Investments & Expanding Customer Base Aid Xcel Energy (XEL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Xcel Energy's investment of $39 billion through 2028 is likely to strengthen operations. The rising electric and natural gas customer base will boost demand and profitability.

Akamai (AKAM) Rides on Healthy Demand, Strategic Acquisition

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum in security and compute segments will likely boost Akamai's top line. The buyout of Noname Security has improved its prospect in the API security market.

Solid AUM & Buyouts Aid Invesco (IVZ) Amid Subdued Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Invesco's strategic buyouts to boost efficiency via cost synergies and robust AUM will aid its financials. Yet, high intangible assets and weak top-line performance are woes.

Strategic Plans & Global Expansion Aid RH, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, RH is benefiting from product elevation, gallery transformation, digital reimagination and global expansion. Yet, high costs and an unaddressed backlog hurt prospects.

New Upgrades

Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro, Zepbound Key to 2024 Sales Growth

The Zacks analyst says Lilly has seen unparalleled success with its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. They have become key top-line drivers, with the trend expected to continue on rising demand.

Increase in New Insurance Written Aid MGIC Investment (MTG)

Per the Zacks analyst, MGIC Investment is poised to grow on higher insurance in force, improved direct premium yield, higher annual persistency, lower claims and a strong capital position.

Avanos Medical (AVNS) Gains From its Digestive Health Unit

Per the Zacks Analyst, Avanos Medical continues to benefit from its strong product line and continued focus on research and development. Strong solvency is an added plus.

New Downgrades

High Costs & Low Commodity Prices to Hurt AGCO (AGCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, inflation in material and logistic costs will impact AGCO's results in the near term. Low commodity prices remain a woe for the company.

Weaker Demand, High Input Costs Ail Ashland (ASH)

Per the Zacks analyst, soft demand in markets including vinyl pyrrolidone and derivatives may hurt Ashland's volumes. Higher raw material costs due to supply issues will also hurt its margins.

Carter's (CRI) Witnesses Inflation & Several Other Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, several risks, including a tough macro environment, weak consumer confidence, inflation and the level of promotional activity might continue to be concerns for Carter's.

