Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Bristol-Myers Squibb & Chubb

Wednesday, April 2, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) and Chubb Ltd. (CB), as well as a micro-cap stock Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down Again on "Liberation Day"



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +3.2% over the past year, against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +5.5%. The company’s high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The Pioneer acquisition and Guyana ramp-up have enhanced profitability, while robust structural savings strengthen resilience.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth.



Yet refining margins are pressured due to global capacity increases, with refining profits softening. The refining margin pressure intensifies the reliance on upstream operations, which is vulnerable to fluctuating oil and gas prices. Commodity price volatility challenges profitability, especially as crude prices dipped in the fourth quarter.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Bristol-Myers Squibb’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+19.8% vs. -8.7%). The company’s newer drugs like Reblozyl, Breyanzi, Yervoy, Camzyos and Opdualag maintain momentum for the company. Label expansion of blockbuster oncology drug Opdivo should fuel growth. Growth in blockbuster drug Eliquis is another positive.



Nevertheless, the recent acquisitions of Mirati, Karuna and RayzeBio should strengthen and diversify its portfolio. Bristol Myers’ efforts to streamline operations should boost the bottom line. The company is encouraging efforts to boost top-line growth.



However, the outlook for 2025 is weak. Generic competition for Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane is adversely impacting revenue growth. While the performance of new drugs is encouraging, they will take some time to make a significant contribution to the top line.



(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>)



Shares of Chubb have gained +19.8% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry’s gain of +25.1%. The company’s suite of compelling products as well as services, focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses and investments in various strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth.



Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting its market presence. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities that ensure steady payouts to investors.



Chubb expects the quarterly adjusted net investment income to have a run rate between $1.67 billion and $1.75 billion over the next six months. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



Hamilton Beach Brands’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Household Appliances industry over the year-to-date period (+18.7% vs. -17.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $268.41 million achieved a record gross margin of 26% in 2024, up 300 bps year over year, driven by lower costs, improved mix and pricing discipline.



Operating profit rose 23.1% to $43.2 million. A strong cash flow of $65.4 million enabled debt elimination, ending with a net cash position of $0.6 million. HBB expanded into high-margin healthcare with HealthBeacon, targeting more than 50% patient growth in 2025. Product innovation, including premium offerings and e-commerce expansion, is driving market share gains.



U.S. consumer sales rose 3.6%, with strong growth in Mexico and commercial blender placements. Proactive tariff mitigation and supply-chain diversification protect margins. The 2025 guidance includes mid-single-digit revenue growth, operating profit outpacing sales and $40-$50 million in free cash flow.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach Brands here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Barclays PLC (BCS), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil's (XOM) Guyana & Permian Assets Aid Production



New Drugs Fuel Bristol Myers (BMY) Amid Generic Competition



Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)



Featured Reports

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage its balance sheet amid headwinds from higher costs.n

Operating Prowess Aid Waste Connections (WCN), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, Waste Connections' low-overhead, highly efficient operational structure allows it to expand into geographically contiguous markets. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Strength in Cash App and Square Ecosystem Aids Block (XYZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Block is benefitting from strengthening Cash App engagement and Square ecosystem, which is contributing well to its gross payment volume.

Sun Life (SLF) Gains on Solid Asia Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sun Life is set for grow on solid Asia business that are expected to provide higher return and expanding global asset management business. However, high costs remain a concern.

Solid Growth Across Segments, AI Integration Aid HubSpot (HUBS)

Per the Zacks Analyst, HubSpot is set to benefit from solid user engagement across all segments. Management's strong focus on integrating AI capabilities across the product suites is a tailwind.

DICK'S Sporting's (DKS) Sturdy Comps Run to Propel Top-Line

Per the Zacks analyst, strong transactions and pricing have aided DICK'S Sporting's comps and top line. Growth stems from its omnichannel strategy, unique products, brand loyalty, and top-tier service

Bio-Techne (TECH) Banks on Growth Pillar, Macro Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Bio-Techne's ongoing traction in the GMP reagents business, a key part of its cell and gene therapy growth vertical. Yet, macroeconomic woes may hurt its profits.

New Upgrades

Restructuring, Strategic Buyouts to Support Barclays (BCS)

Per the Zacks analyst, restructuring efforts to simplify business and boost operating efficiency, Tesco's retail banking operation buyout and solid balance sheet will likely aid Barclays' financials.

RingCentral (RNG) Rides on Strong Portfolio, Partner Base

Per the Zacks analyst, RingCentral benefits from solid demand for its Unified Communications as a Service and contact center software-as-a-service solutions.

Rising Commercial and Defense Orders Aid Triumph Group (TGI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Triumph Group is likely to benefit from increasing orders from its diverse customer base including commercial airplane producers and various military organizations globally.

New Downgrades

Low Volumes to Weigh on Caterpillar's (CAT) Results

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the low volume trends in two of its major segments- Construction Industries and Resource Industries will continue to hurt Caterpillar's top-line performance.

Mondelez (MDLZ) Struggles With Cost Inflation, Pricing Helps

Per the Zacks analyst, Mondelez is struggling with soaring cocoa costs, currency headwinds, and margin pressure. However, strategic pricing actions help offset some inflationary challenges.

Weak Residential Construction Hurts Owens Corning (OC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Owens Corning business is being hurt by weak residential new construction and remodeling activities. Also, cost inflation surrounding the market is an added concern.

