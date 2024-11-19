Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, PepsiCo & Morgan Stanley

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Morgan Stanley (MS). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last two years (+101.3% vs. +16.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has seen unparalleled success with its GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. In the past couple of years, Lilly has received approvals for several new drugs and witnessed pipeline and regulatory success.

However, declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.

PepsiCo’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages – Soft drinks industry over the past year (-4.9% vs. +4.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that largely due to challenges in its North American operations since the start of 2024 that includes reduced consumer demand and product recalls in the QFNA segment, the company has underperformed over the past year. Additionally, adverse currency rates continue to pose challenges.

Yet, it is well-poised to benefit from strength and resilience in core categories, diversified portfolio, modernized supply chain, improved digital capabilities and flexible go-to-market distribution systems. The company's international business continues to hallmark its overall performance.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the last six months (+33.4% vs. +22.8%). Per the Zacks analyst, a gradual revival in the investment banking (IB) business and a solid IB pipeline are expected to support its financials. Efforts to become less dependent on capital-markets-driven revenues, inorganic expansion/strategic alliance and high rates will also aid the top line.

However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated amid business expansion efforts. The ambiguity of the performance of the capital markets is a concern and might hurt the Institutional Securities segment’s prospects.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Trane Technologies plc (TT).



Today's Must Read

Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro, Zepbound Q4 Sales Soft, Demand Solid



PepsiCo's (PEP) Investments in Business Drive the Top Line



Rates, IB Business Aid Morgan Stanley (MS), High Costs a Woe



Featured Reports

Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+, Theme Parks Business Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, growing popularity of Disney+ makes it a key catalyst for Disney's growth prospects. Moreover, strength in domestic theme parks is expected to drive top-line growth.

Cigna (CI) Gains from Solid Evernorth Unit, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Cigna gains from significant client wins in Evernorth Health Services and premium rate hikes and business mix in Cigna Healthcare. However, rising costs are a concern.

Capex Aids CenterPoint Energy (CNP), Supply Chain Issue Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, CenterPoint Energy makes substantial capital investments to enhance the reliability of its electric utility systems. Yet supply chain issues pose a risk to its growth.

Macau Growth and BetMGM Boost MGM Resorts' (MGM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, MGM Resorts is likely to benefit from strong Macau performance, digital expansion through BetMGM and strategic partnerships. Also, focus on international expansion bode well.

Marathon (MRO) to Gain from ConocoPhillips Deal

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Oil's proposed acquisition by ConocoPhillips will lead to significant synergies and help it become part of a larger, financially robust entity.

U.S. Cellular (USM) Rides on Healthy Demand, Cost Discipline

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction in the fixed wireless portfolio and tower rental business will likely boost U.S. Cellular's top line. The cost optimization initiative is a positive.

Strong Demand Offsets West Pharmaceuticals' (WST) FX Headwind

Per the Zacks analyst, continued strength in West Pharmaceuticals' proprietary products segment will drive prospects amid uncertainty in global economy. FX headwind to hurt 2024 revenues by $5 million

New Upgrades

Strong Commercial HVAC Markets Aid Trane Technologies (TT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Trane Technologies' top-line benefits from strong Commercial HVAC Markets. Energy-efficient product installation and decarbonizing the built environment strengthens the market.

Alibaba (BABA) Gains From International Commerce Businesses

Per the Zacks analyst, strength across AliExpress' Choice and cross-border-related value-added services is benefiting Alibaba's international commerce retail and wholesale businesses.

Strategic Plan, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Texas Capital (TCBI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Texas Capital's strategic plan to expand its product offerings and digitalize operations will likely boost financials. Solid balance sheet is an added advantage.

New Downgrades

Stop-Sale Orders, Hurricane Effect to Mar Asbury (ABG) Profits

Ongoing stop-sale orders for Toyota, Lexus, Honda and BMW models, coupled with the fallout from Hurricane Milton, are set to limit Asbury's Q4 profits, making the Zacks analyst bearish on the stock.

Rising Costs Will Trim Acadia Healthcare's (ACHC) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing salaries, wages and benefits will keep pushing Acadia Healthcare's expenses higher, eroding its profits. Also, volumes will likely take a hit from media scrutiny.

Low Demand for Destination Mountain Hurt Vail Resorts (MTN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts is hurting from lower demand for destination mountain travel and weather-related operational disruptions. Also, ongoing inflationary risks add to the downtrend.

