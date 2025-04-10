Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, American Express & Thermo Fisher

Thursday, April 10, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lillyand Co. (LLY), American Express Co. (AXP) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) and Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

Today's Featured Research Reports

Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past two years (+107.0% vs. +2.0%). The company received approvals for some new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca over the past two years, which has boosted its performance. The new drugs contributed significantly to top-line growth in 2024. It is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

However, sales of Mounjaro/Zepbound were disappointing in the second half of 2024 due to slower-than-expected growth. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.

American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+20.2% vs. +2.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that growth initiatives, like launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting the company’s revenues. Its focus on Millennials and Gen-Z consumers, who exhibit strong dining preferences, will position the company for long-term growth. Its solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments.

Yet with higher utilization of its cards, costs in the form of card member services and card member rewards are likely to go up. Its current debt level is increasing interest expenses.

Thermo Fisher’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry over the past year (-21.0% vs. -13.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that volatile macroeconomic uncertainties can dent Thermo Fisher’s operations. The continuous decline in COVID testing-related demand also adds to the worry.

Yet, the company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the PPI Business System. Several recent product launches, including a Thermo Scientific Iliad scanning transmission electron microscope and new additions to the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform have aided. Its continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well.

Steel Partners’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the last six months (+2.5% vs. -10.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been driven by strong customer demand, operational efficiency and effective execution. The company’s robust profitability improvements reflect its focus on cost discipline, margin expansion and enhanced segment contributions.

Yet, rising interest rates, high capital expenditure and exposure to global macroeconomic risks remain headwinds.

Oil-Dri’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the last six months (+26.7% vs. -29.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that cost-cutting from integrating Ultra Pet, a planned stock split, a focus on dividends, and expanded credit facilities support Oil-Dri’s potential for continued revenue growth.

Yet, rising labor, freight and depreciation costs are squeezing margins. The acquisition of Ultra Pet adds variable-rate debt, while competition, agricultural demand vulnerabilities and international FX risks pose further challenges..

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Deere & Co. (DE) and Starbucks Corp. (SBUX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro, Zepbound Key to Sales Growth



Resilient Card Member Spend Aids AmEx (AXP) Amid High Costs



Strategic Ties, New Innovations Aid Thermo Fisher (TMO)



Featured Reports

Apollo (APO) Rides on Decent Organic Growth Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Apollo is witnessing decent organic growth driven by strength in Asset Management and Retirement Services businesses. Yet, rising costs remain a concern.

Cadence (CDNS) Benefits from Diversified Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's performance is gaining from solid demand for the company's diversified product portfolio. Stiff competition and uncertain macroeconomic conditions remain concerns.

Deere (DE) Gains from Pricing Efforts Amid Low Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, low commodity prices will hurt demand for Deere's agricultural equipment in the coming quarters. However, this will be offset by its pricing actions and cost-reduction efforts.

Expansion Efforts Aid Copart (CPRT) Amid Rising G&A Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, continued expansion efforts are set to bolster Copart's top-line growth. However, rising G&A expense as a percentage of sales remains a concern.

CNG Vehicles Aid Republic Services (RSG) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas (CNG) collection vehicles. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Marathon (MPC) Benefits from Andeavor acquisition

The Zacks analyst believes that Marathon Petroleum's low cost crude from Andeavor strengthens its market position but declining refining cash flow impacts shareholder returns.

Accretive Growth Plans Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Starbucks is benefiting from its focus on store openings, menu simplification and marketing campaigns. However, increased costs and expenses are marring margin growth.

New Upgrades

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Benefits From Tripadvisor Core Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, growing momentum in Tripadvisor-branded display and platform, and Tripadvisor experiences is aiding the company's Tripadvisor Core segment

Growing Top Line, Solid Capital Position Aid Palomar (PLMR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Palomar's growing revenues driven by higher premiums and net investment income have led to significant growth. Moreover, robust capital position supports capital deployment.

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Broadcom is riding on robust demand for networking solutions. Strong adoption of custom AI accelerators among hyperscalers is driving top-line growth.

New Downgrades

Soft Operating Margin is a Concern for Five Below (FIVE)

Per the Zacks analyst, tariffs, labor costs and fixed cost deleverage are likely to weigh on Five Below's operating margin. Management foresees margin contraction of 180 bps for fiscal 2025.

Soft Comps & Macro Woes Ail Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave & Buster's is likely to be hurt by a drop in comps and store renovation disruptions. Also, an uncertain tariff environment is a concern.

Rise in Accounts Receivables, Weather Fluctuations Ail CWCO

Per the Zacks analyst, CWCO's performance can be adversely impacted by delays in the collection of accounts receivables, and weather fluctuations in its service areas reducing demand.

