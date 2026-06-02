Top Research Reports for Chevron, Goldman Sachs & Philip Morris

Tuesday, June 2, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp. (CVX), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> GOOGL Borrows for More AI, DG & VSCO Report, JOLTS After the Open



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Chevron have gained +25.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +27.1%. The company has emerged as a strong beneficiary of higher oil prices, supported by its upstream leverage and expanding production base following the Hess acquisition.



The deal adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken and the Gulf of America, strengthening long-term output and free cash flow growth. Management reaffirmed production growth guidance of 7%-10% while maintaining disciplined capital spending, highlighting operational efficiency and financial strength.



Chevron also benefits from its integrated refining system, growing LNG exposure through long-term contracts, and strong production momentum at Tengizchevroil. In addition, the company’s partnership initiatives tied to AI-driven power demand create new long-term growth opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Goldman Sachs’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+28.3% vs. +2.7%). The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the four trailing quarters. Management is narrowing the consumer footprint and is prioritizing durable revenue streams across banking, markets and alternatives. An improving deal activity and strong investment banking backlog continue to support advisory and fee-income growth prospects.



Goldman Sachs’ expansion in the private equity credit market is expected to diversify its revenue base and support its growth over the long run. A solid liquidity profile will support its capital distribution activities.



However, its high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. The rising expense base might hamper the company's near-term profitability. In addition, its elevated provisions amid volatile macro backdrop remains a key concern.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six months (+16% vs. +11.8%). The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. Philip Morris is making steady progress in its smoke-free transition, with IQOS, ZYN and VEEV supporting growth and margin expansion across markets.



In first-quarter 2026, net revenues rose 9.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible pricing and increasing smoke-free contributions, which generated 43% of total revenues. The company is also progressing on cost-saving initiatives, helping support profitability even as it continues to invest in innovation, marketing and commercial capabilities.



For 2026, adjusted earnings per share are likely to be $8.36-$8.51, up 10.9-12.9% year over year. However, Philip Morris faces ongoing declines in cigarette volume, weakness in its U.S. business and increasing regulatory pressures across key markets.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CSX Corp. (CSX), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Chevron (CVX) Gains From Ongoing Rise in Equity Crude Throughput



Focus on Core Businesses Aid Goldman (GS) Growth Amid Cost Woes



Philip Morris (PM) Benefits from Strong Smoke-free Revenues



Featured Reports

CSX's Shareholder-Friendly Stance Aids Amid Debt & Coal Market Woes

The Zacks analyst likes the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. However, high debt levels and coal market woes are major concerns.

Robust Connected Devices Unit to Aid Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Per the Zacks analyst, Axon's Connected Devices segment is driven by robust demand for TASER devices and higher cartridge revenues. Accretive acquisitions also bode well for the company.

Public Infrastructure Demand & High-Margin Backlog Aid Sterling (STRL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sterling is gaining from multi-year growth visibility for public infrastructure, mainly data centers and semiconductors, alongside its focus on high-margin projects.

Samsara (IOT) Gains From Growing ARR, Retention, and Cross-sell

Per the Zacks analyst, the growing adoption of AI-based video telematics products among larger enterprise customers is driving Samsara's ARR, retention, and cross-sell.

HubSpot (HUBS) Rides on Steady Multi Hub Adoption, AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, solid enterprise traction, multi-hub adoption and growing monetization of AI offerings will likely drive HubSpot's top line. Strong cash flow growth is a positive.

Strong Briumvi Sales Aid TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, TG Therapeutics' sole drug, Briumvi, approved for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Briumvi for revenues is a concern.

ProAssurance (PRA) Rides On Solid Investment Income and Cost Control

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising net investment income will fuel ProAssurance's top-line growth. Also, its cost control efforts are strengthening its operating margins.

New Upgrades

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) to Benefit From Shale Oil Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, YPF's rising shale oil production, strong refining performance, favorable oil prices and export expansion support higher production, cash flow and long-term earnings growth.

Align Technology (ALGN) Gains From Invisalign, Digital Dentistry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Align Technology's Invisalign and iTero strength, expanding DSO partnerships and digital dentistry leadership, which continue to support growth.

AI Server and Telecom Demand Aids Vishay's (VSH) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, the growing adoption of power management products in AI servers and telecom infrastructure is likely to continue aiding Vishay's prospects in the near term.

New Downgrades

Rise in Accounts Receivables, Weather Fluctuations Ail CWCO

Per the Zacks analyst, CWCO's performance can be adversely impacted by delays in the collection of accounts receivables, and weather fluctuations during the second half of the year reducing demand.

Rising Material Prices & Elevated Debt to Ail Honda (HMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising material prices are likely to hurt Honda's fiscal 2027 operating margin. Elevated debt levels also remain a concern.

NIKE (NKE) Struggles With an Extended Greater China Turnaround

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE's Greater China business is pressured by weak digital demand, lower wholesale sell-in and marketplace cleanup, with the reset likely to weigh on revenues in fiscal 2027.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.