Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Novo Nordisk & ConocoPhillips

Wednesday, September 25, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and ConocoPhillips (COP), as well as two micro-cap stocks Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID) and Tredegar Corp. (TG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+58.9% vs. +31.6%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its networking products. In second-quarter 2024, it witnessed strong demand for custom AI accelerators, AI networking solutions, Ethernet switching, optical lasers, thin dies, PCI Express switches and Network Interface Cards from hyperscale customers.



Its solutions are suitable for addressing the needs of an increasing AI workload and the growing need for fast networking in data centers. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. Its expanding clientele, which includes the likes of Alphabet and Meta Platforms, is noteworthy.



AVGO’s strong partner base, including Arista Networks, Dell Technologies, Juniper and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst. AI revenues are now expected to be $12 billion for fiscal 2024.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+39.4% vs. +28.1%). The company’s diabetes drugs Ozempic and Rybelsus and obesity drug Wegovy are performing well, fueled by increasing demand. Label expansions of the same in cardiovascular and other indications will likely boost sales.



It has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments in increasing its manufacturing capabilities. The drug is now indicated in the United States and the EU to also reduce heart risks, which is a huge boost. The positive recommendation in the EU for approval of Wegovy to treat heart failure is also encouraging.



However, the CRL for insulin icodec in the United States is a setback for the company. Intense rivalry in the obesity sector also threatens Novo Nordisk’s market share. Patent expiry, pricing pressure across the diabetes market and the pipeline setbacks remain a woe.



ConocoPhillips’s have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (-7.6% vs. -6.8%). The company’s significant dependence on crude oil makes it vulnerable to market fluctuations. On the cost front, inflationary pressures contribute to a projected 8.1% increase in production and operating expenses for the third quarter, thereby squeezing margins.



Nevertheless, ConocoPhillips is set to leverage its extensive untapped drilling locations in cost-effective and diverse upstream assets like Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. The impending acquisition of Marathon Oil Corporation should boost ConocoPhillips' production capabilities and expand its regional footprint in these key regions.



It is strategically increasing its presence in the liquefied natural gas market to meet the growing energy transition demand toward a low-carbon future. ConocoPhillips’ minimal debt exposure provides resilience during periods of low commodity prices.



Shares of Smith-Midland have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (+85.6% vs. +28.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $192.07 million has demonstrated record revenue growth, driven by increased production volumes across its plants, especially for infrastructure-related projects. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues surged 34% year over year to $19.6 million, with a strong $59.2 million backlog supporting continued expansion.



The utility segment also showed robust growth, particularly in the Northern Virginia market. The company is strategically positioned with key infrastructure contracts and a solid financial footing, including $7.3 million in cash and a low debt-to-capitalization ratio.



However, concerns include revenue concentration, fluctuating demand in key product lines, exposure to inflation, operational risks and seasonal variability. Rising accounts receivable and the suspension of dividends could strain the company’s cash flow and impact investor sentiment.



Tredegar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry over the past year (+37.0% vs. +19.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $248.82 million marked a notable recovery in the first half of 2024 by posting $15.9 million in net income from ongoing operations, a drastic rise from the previous year’s $0.5 million. Enhanced operational efficiencies doubled the EBITDA in the PE Films segment to $17 million.



Streamlined costs helped achieve $72.1 million in EBITDA. Benefiting from favorable U.S. trade policies, Tredegar expects continued market share growth in aluminum extrusions, particularly from the construction sector. The strategic sale of the Terphane unit aligns with its focus on core areas, potentially generating $85 million for reinvestment. Continuous innovation, particularly in PE Films, targets high-tech packaging demands.



However, challenges persist with weak demand in Bonnell Aluminum’s primary markets and economic sensitivity in non-residential construction, compounded by high financial leverage and a suspended dividend.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), The Hershey Co. (HSY) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Solid Asia Operation Aid Manulife (MFC), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on strong Asian business as well as expansion of Wealth and Asset Management business. However, increase in expenses weighing on margin concern.

Hershey (HSY) Gains on Solid North America Salty Snacks Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Hershey's North America Salty Snacks unit keeps it well positioned. Management expects mid-single-digit sales growth in this segment in 2024, fueled by innovation.

Rising Demand for Life-Science Assets Aids Alexandria (ARE)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Alexandria's premium properties are poised to experience solid demand amid the rising demand for life science assets, though a huge development pipeline raises concern.

Strong Product Portfolio Buoys Optimism for Baxter (BAX)

Per the Zacks analysts, Baxter International is well poised for growth backed by a strong product portfolio. Introduction of new therapies and products likely to drive the topline growth.

Restructuring Program to Aid CNH, Rising Debt Level Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, with its strategic restructuring program in place, CNH is likely to save in the second half of 2024. However, the rising debt level remains concerning.

Federal Realty (FRT) to Ride on Strong Retail Assets Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, strong demand for retail assets and Federal Realty's focus on essential retail and mixed-use properties augur well, though higher e-commerce adoption is a concern.

Unit Expansion Aid Choice Hotels (CHH) Amid Inflation Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Choice Hotels benefits from its unit growth strategy, hotel conversions and franchise business. However, uncertain macroeconomic environments are a concern.

Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Omnichannel Offering to Propel Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers' assortment of better-for-you products focus on providing hassle-free shopping through omnichannel offering and a network of fresh distribution centers bode well

Rosy Air-Travel Demand Boosts Alaska Air's (ALK) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is pleased with the upbeat air-travel demand scenario. Alaska Air's efforts to modernize its fleet also bode well.

Yelp (YELP) Benefits from Increasing Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, increase in the number of paying advertising locations and improved productivity from advertising sales force are bolstering Yelp's ad revenues.

Clean Fuel Use, Strict Regulations Ail Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Resources' prospects will be impacted by increasing usage of clean sources of energy and strict regulations in connection with coal mining.

Elevated Crude Prices to Hurt Eni's (E) Refining Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated oil prices may hurt Eni's profitability by raising its refining business's input expenses. The company's significant exposure to debt capital also adds to the concern.

Forex Woes, Soft Sensing Solutions Business Ail Sensata (ST)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata's performance is affected by a weak Sensing solutions segment and forex headwinds. High-debt burden is an added concern.

