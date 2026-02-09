Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & Shell

Monday, February 9, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Shell plc (SHEL), as well as a micro-cap stock Universal Safety Products, Inc (UUU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Big Week for Economic News, Q4 Earnings Reports



Today's Featured Research Reports



Bank of America’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+23.7% vs. +17.2%). The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2025 results were aided by higher revenues, partly offset by a rise in costs.



Despite the rate cuts, the company's net interest income (NII) is expected to be aided by loan growth and lower funding costs. The company’s plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets, and improve digital capabilities will likely support the top line.



Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth may normalize going forward. Elevated expenses due to steady investments in franchise will likely hurt bottom-line growth. Weak asset quality is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of Toyota Motor have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+27.9% vs. +14.9%). The company is witnessing a surge in hybrid adoption which is boosting its sales. Toyota Motor plans to significantly expand hybrid and plug-in hybrid production by 2028. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism.



Higher expected year-over-year sales are likely to boost the company’s top-line growth in fiscal 2026. Toyota is taking initiatives to improve profits by lowering the level of sales needed to break even.



However, material prices, forex rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports are expected to be a big hit on the operating profits in fiscal 2026. High R&D expenses on advanced technologies and alternative fuels for the development of electric and autonomous vehicles are likely to limit the near-term margins. As such, the stock warrants a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Shell’s shares have gained +9.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +30%. The company being a London based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. Shell demonstrated resilient cash generation in 2025, delivering robust operating and free cash flows, supporting shareholder returns.



Shell’s LNG franchise remains a long-term strength, with solid sales growth and clear demand visibility. Structural cost reductions achieved ahead of schedule and portfolio simplification have improved efficiency and balance-sheet flexibility.



However, earnings and revenue declined year over year, highlighting exposure to commodity price cycles. Net debt increased, while Chemicals and Renewables continue to weigh on returns amid weak margins. Potential LNG oversupply and geopolitical volatility add uncertainty. Overall, strengths are offset by cyclical and segment-specific risks, justifying a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Shares of Universal Safety Products have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+77.5% vs. +11.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $10.18 million has materially strengthened its balance sheet following the May 2025 divestiture of its core operating assets. Cash increased to $5.2 million, and factoring debt was fully eliminated, reducing near-term financial risk and improving flexibility during its transition.



Management demonstrated disciplined capital allocation by returning $2.3 million to shareholders via a $1.00 special dividend. Liquidity was extended through $2.5 million of convertible financing, supporting operations into late 2026.



Yet, the divestiture drove a sharp revenue contraction, leaving the company without a stable operating base as it explores a new direction. Elevated SG&A, customer concentration, tariff sensitivity, potential dilution and internal control weaknesses weigh on earnings quality and valuation. The valuation reflects both balance-sheet improvement and execution risk.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Safety Products here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), CME Group Inc. (CME) and General Dynamics Corp. (GD).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Expansion Efforts to Aid Bank of America (BAC) Amid Cost Woes



Initiatives to Enhance Profits to Aid Toyota (TM) Amid Rising Debt



Shell (SHEL) Buoyed by Strong Structural Cost Savings



Featured Reports

Boston Scientific (BSX) Rides EP Surge Amid Tariff Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Scientific's strong EP and WATCHMAN momentum support growth prospects, though tariff annualization and FX headwinds could limit margin expansion in 2026.

Improving Clearing and Transaction Fees Aid CME Group (CME)

Per the Zacks analyst, CME is set to grow on higher clearing and transaction fees as market position, diverse derivative product lines and global reach drive volumes. However, escalating expense ails.

Increasing Orders Drive General Dynamics (GD) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, General Dynamics is likely to benefit from increasing orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Wabtec (WAB) Strengthens Market Position Despite Elevated Cost

Per the Zacks analyst, Wabtec Corporation is benefiting from rail market recovery and strong order momentum, yet rising operating expenses and macroeconomic headwinds continue to pressure margins.

Ionis' (IONS) Progress With Wholly-Owned Drugs Encouraging

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Ionis' progress with its wholly owned assets, especially Tryngolza. The company's partnerships with Big Pharma provides it with funds to invest in their development.

Align (ALGN) Rides on Growing Invisalign Volume Amid Fierce Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Align's strong market rollout of several Invisalign products globally. The ongoing entry of new players may dent the company's strong Invisalign sales globally.

American Eagle (AEO) Brands and Other Strategies Aid Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, American Eagle is executing its strategic priorities, aimed at long-term growth, operational efficiency and improving agility. Its brand-expansion efforts also bode well.

New Upgrades

Strong Demand And Bookings Boost Carnival's (CCL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival benefits from strong demand, increased booking volumes, and the destination strategy. Also, focus on fleet optimization bodes well.

DRAM and HBM Growth Continues to Aid Formfactor's (FORM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analysis, DRAM and HBM demand growth, rising test intensity, and HBM4 transition strength are expected to support FormFactor's margins and long-term prospects.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Rides on Solid Demand for SSD Controllers

Per the Zacks analyst, strong SSD controller demand, led by enterprise and data-center SSDs, is expected to drive Silicon Motion's top line. Growing traction in the automotive market is a tailwind.

New Downgrades

Soft Print Advertising Revenue a Worry for News Corp (NWSA)

News Corporation is grappling with soft print advertising demand. Per the Zacks analyst, the company needs to ramp up businesses in digital space to offset the same.

A High Cost Level Hurts Margins at Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's elevated costs due to higher medical expenses can strain margins. It faces rising regulatory uncertainty tied to ACA subsidies, which weakens visibility.

Chipotle (CMG) Navigates Softer Demand and Rising Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks Analyst, Chipotle is navigating softer demand and persistent inflation in food, labor and marketing costs, which are likely to pressure traffic trends and margins in the near term.

