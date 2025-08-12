Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Roche & Intuit

Tuesday, August 12, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp. (BAC), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Intuit Inc. (INTU), as well as a micro-cap stock TSS, Inc. (TSSI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



CPI in July Puts Pre-Markets in a Good Mood



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Bank of America have gained +25.4% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +48.5%. Due to the volatile nature of capital markets, the company’s future growth in trading revenues always carries some level of uncertainty.



Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth may normalize going forward, thus hurting fee income. The Zacks analyst projects non-interest income to rise only 4.5% in 2025. Elevated costs due to steady investments will hurt profits. We expect expenses to rise 3.7% this year.



Yet, the company’s second-quarter 2025 results were aided by growth in revenues. Net interest income (NII) will continue to be positively impacted by relatively high rates. We expect NII to record a CAGR of 5.8% by 2027. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 5.6% in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+10.5% vs. -6.4%). The company in the first half of 2025 saw high demand for key drugs offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs.



MS drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continued their stellar performances. Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra, breast cancer drug Phesgo and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus also boosted the top line. Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars.



The recent collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate will expand its pipeline. However, other pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Intuit have gained +13.1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +20.3%. The company is benefiting from steady revenues in the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. Strong momentum in Online Services revenues is driven by solid performances of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay.



The Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.



The company's divestiture of non-core businesses to capitalize on the digital shift will augur future growth. The launch of various tools designed to help businesses in their effective functioning will aid in customers loyalty.



(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>>)



TSS’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Engineering - R&D Services industry over the year-to-date period (+52.1% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $471.01 million is positioned for strong AI infrastructure growth with its new 213K sq. ft. Georgetown facility, operational from Q2 of 2025, enabling rapid AI rack integration at up to 300 kW per rack (1 MW ready within a year) and advanced cooling to meet OEM roadmaps.



An October 2024 multi-year AI rack integration contract with its largest customer secures stable cash flows and revenue visibility with upside potential. First-half 2025 revenue surged 262% year over year to $142.9 million, EBITDA rose 278% to $9.3 million, and operating cash flow hit $37 million.



Backed by $36.8 million cash, strategic financing and raised 2025 EBITDA growth guidance to 75%+, TSS combines high growth, profitability and liquidity to scale capacity, capture AI demand and drive shareholder value while minimizing downside risk.



(You can read the full research report on TSS here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Relatively High Rates Aid Bank of America (BAC), Costs Ail



Vabysmo, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Pipeline Setbacks a Woe



Platform Synergies, SMB Expansions to Aid Intuit (INTU)



Featured Reports

Dividends, Buyback Aid Canadian National (CNI) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks Analyst, Canadian National's measures to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. High debt remains a concern.

Strength in Automotive Market Aids NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NXP Semiconductors is benefiting from solid momentum across the automotive end market, driven by stabilization in Tier 1 customer inventory and rising natural end demand.

ONETractor Initiative to Drive Tractor Supply's (TSCO) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Tractor Supply's investments in the ONETractor initiative, which is focused on integrating physical and digital operations, should aid top line growth in the long run.

Steady Investment & Renewable Focus Aid Eversource (ES)

Per the Zacks analyst, Eversource's investment of $24.2 billion within 2025-2029 time period will boost clean electricity generation, fortify its infrastructure and increase reliability of its service

Innovative Launches Aid Labcorp (LH), Macro Pressures Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Labcorp's launch of new tests in its specialty focus areas, further bolstering its core testing portfolio. Yet, high costs from macroeconomic woes are a concern.

Permian Basin Presence, JV Aid Plains All American (PAA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Plains All American benefits from rise in production from the Permian region, with a revival in demand for midstream services. Its joint ventures are expected to drive earnings.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) Benefits from KCA Deutag Integration

The Zacks analyst believes that Helmerich & Payne's KCA Deutag integration unlocked substantial cost synergies, but operating loss in international solutions segment raises concern.

New Upgrades

Vertiv (VRT) Rides on Strong Portfolio and Rich Partner Base

Per the Zacks analyst, Vertiv is benefiting from a strong portfolio as well as rich partner base that includes NVIDIA, CoreWeave and Oklo.

Watts Water (WTS) Gains from Robust Acquisitions Synergies

Per the Zacks analyst, Watts Water's acquisitions of I-CON, EasyWater, Josam, and Bradley are driving synergies, boosting sales, and expanding markets.

Pediatrix Medical (MD) Aided by Portfolio Rejig & Telehealth

Per the Zacks analyst, Pediatrix Medical's portfolio restructuring efforts will continue to improve its business mix and cash level. Its expanding telehealth services will further drive profits.

New Downgrades

Residential Kitchen Unit and High Costs Hurt Middleby (MIDD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Middleby is struggling with the poor performance of the Residential Kitchen segment owing to reduced sales of outdoor products. High operating costs also remain concerning.

Softness in HEYDUDE Brand Clouds Crocs (CROX) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Crocs witnesses softness at its HEYDUDE brand, driven by a cautious U.S. consumer, elevated tariffs, and weak wholesale demand. HEYDUDE posted a 3.9% revenue decline in Q2.

Western Union (WU) Hurt By Reduced Contributions from Iraq

Per the Zacks Analyst, lower contributions from Iraq have weighed heavily on its Middle East, Africa, and South Asia performance. A debt-laden balance sheet induces a rise in interest expenses.

