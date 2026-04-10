Top Research Reports for Bank of America, GE Aerospace & T-Mobile

Friday, April 10, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corp. (BAC), GE Aerospace (GE) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), as well as a micro-cap stock Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI Inflation Rate Up Nearly +1%, As Expected



Today's Featured Research Reports



Bank of America’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+9.5% vs. +8.5%). The company’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be supported by steady loan growth and lower funding costs despite interest rate cuts.

Bank of America’s expansion strategy of opening financial branches in new and existing markets is expected to boost revenue growth. This, along with continued investments in digital capabilities, is likely to enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, which will likely drive fee income.



However, elevated operating expenses due to ongoing investments in technology, personnel and franchise expansion are expected to weigh on near term bottom-line growth. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality remains another near-term concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+7.7% vs. +4.7%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability.



Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be a concern for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



T-Mobile’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (-11.4% vs. +1.8%). Owing to the company’s premium valuation, the Zacks analyst believes investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation, or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like TMUS. Growing competition is straining profitability. The high debt burden remains a major concern.



Nevertheless, T-Mobile continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. The company’s 5G network covers 98% of Americans or 330 million people in the country. Its acquisition strategy has significantly strengthened its position in the wireless industry over the past few years.



TMUS’ 2.5 GHz 5G spectrum delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees. This boosts its competitive edge against companies that provide 5G networks controlled by the mmWave spectrum.



(You can read the full research report on T-Mobile here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past six months (+54.1% vs. +20.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.36 billion, delivered strong, broad-based earnings growth in 2025, with revenues of $730 million, net income of $108 million, and ROE of 18%, driven by contributions across leasing, maintenance reserves, and spare parts. High utilization and lease rental factors above 1% reflect favorable market conditions and support recurring cash flows.



The company is also scaling a more capital-light asset management platform, increasing fee income and improving capital efficiency. Vertical integration across leasing, maintenance, and teardown activities continues to enhance margins and asset value realization.



However, leverage remains elevated (2.97x net debt/equity), with rising interest costs increasing financial risk. Performance is sensitive to engine residual values, lease rate volatility, and airline credit conditions, particularly given a meaningful short-term lease mix. Valuation appears at a discount to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sandisk Corp. (SNDK), Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) and Alcon Inc. (ALC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expansion Efforts to Aid Bank of America (BAC) Amid Cost Woes



Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on Solid Demand, Healthy Cash Flow



Featured Reports

Strong Vision Care Business Aids Alcon (ALC) Amid Macro Issues

The Zacks analyst praises Alcon's Vision Care unit for strong growth driven by robust strong sales of contact lenses and ocular health products. Yet, dull macroeconomic scenario adds to the worry.

Sun Life (SLF) Gains on Solid Asia Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sun Life is set for grow on solid Asia business that are expected to provide higher return and expanding global asset management business. However, high costs remain a concern.

Solid Demand Aids Carpenter Technology (CRS) Amid End-Market Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand and cost-reduction initiatives. However, headwinds in the Medical and Distribution end-use markets remain concerning.

lululemon (LULU) Strengthens Growth With Digital-Led Omnichannel Push

Per the Zacks analyst, lululemon's digital channel is a key growth driver, led by tech investments, strong engagement and omnichannel initiatives that lifted digital sales 5% year over year in Q4.

Jazz's (JAZZ) Marketed Drugs Fuel Sales and Diversification

While Jazz's neurology portfolio has exhibited strong demand, the Zacks Analyst is impressed with the company's oncology drugs whose sales diversify the existing marketed portfolio.

Transocean's (RIG) Consistent Execution Builds Customer Confidence

The Zacks analyst believes that Transocean's safe, reliable operations position it as a preferred provider, but non-revenue drillships remain a capital burden until dayrates justify reactivation.

PVH Corp (PVH) Benefits From Brand Strength and Other Strategies

Per Zacks analyst, PVH Corp is seeing strength in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, supported by product innovation, cultural campaigns and digital strength. Its PVH Plan appears encouraging.

New Upgrades

Sandisk's (SNDK) Prospects Rides on Strong AI-Driven Memory Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-led memory demand along with higher pricing and mix shift towards data center SSDs.

Solid Data Center Demand and Expansions to Aid Equinix (EQIX)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for interconnected data center infrastructure, recurring revenue model, strategic expansions and healthy balance sheet are likely to drive Equinix.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Rides on Smartphone Demand and Product Refreshes

Per the Zacks analyst, growing momentum in the laptop market and increasing win designs with customers on next-generation flagship smartphones are driving Cirrus Logic's performance.

New Downgrades

Rise in Accounts Receivables, Weather Fluctuations Ail CWCO

Per the Zacks analyst, CWCO's performance could be negatively affected by delays in accounts receivable collections and demand weakness driven by weather fluctuations in the second half of the year.

Cost-Push Inflation, Low Liquidity, No Dividend Hurt Avis Budget (CAR)

Per the Zacks analyst, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, currency fluctuations, low liquidity, and reluctance to pay dividends make CAR shares less attractive to investors.

Applied Digital (APLD) Rides on Hyperscale AI Campus Amid Rising Capex

Per Zacks Research Analyst, Applied Digital is scaling hyperscale AI campuses fast, but heavy capex, customer concentration and a complex deal tilt the risk-reward lower.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.