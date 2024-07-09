Top Research Reports for Advanced Micro Devices, GE Aerospace & Newmont

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), GE Aerospace (GE) and Newmont Corporation (NEM), as well as one micro-cap stock, Atrion Corporation (ATRI). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Advanced Micro Devices shares have lagged the broader Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+55.8% vs. +113.5%), but they have handily outperformed the broader market (+55.8% vs. +27.8% for the S&P 500 index). The Zacks analyst believes that weakness in the Gaming and the Embedded businesses have caused the stock to lag the chips space.

Moreover, AMD faces significant competition from NVIDIA in GPU market, and is suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment, along with persistent inflation, which has forced the U.S. Federal Reserve not to cut interest rates year to date.

However, while the company has not matched up to the broader semiconductor market which has been booming, portfolio strength, expanding partner base and server CPU revenues have continued to benefit its business.

GE Aerospace shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation – Airline industry over the past year (+48.0% vs. +8.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that rising global defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel auger well for the company.

Yet, high costs and expenses related to projects and restructuring activities have remained as causes of concern.

Shares of Newmont have outperformed the Zacks Mining – Miscellaneous industry over the last six months (+16.3% vs. -3.6%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is making notable progress with its growth projects, including the Tanami expansion and the acquisition of Newcrest. Higher gold prices in recent months have also contributed to drive its performance.

Yet, higher production costs and a rise in general and administrative costs as it continues integration work after the Newcrest acquisition remain headwinds.

Atrion Corporation’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical – Dental Supplies industry over the past year (+31.9% vs. -1.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that revenue growth in the cardiovascular segment and a strong cash position have benefited Atrion, while a growing global medical devices market presents significant opportunities for it.

However, high inventory levels and competitive pressures from major players could strain its profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN), DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Strong Product Portfolio & Partner Base Aid AMD's Prospects



Strength in Aerospace Business Drives GE Aerospace (GE)



Growth Projects, Newcrest Buyout Aid Newmont (NEM)



Featured Reports

Guess? (GES) Gains from Brand Elevation and Category Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Guess? Inc. aims to enhance its market position and appeal to a broader customer base by leveraging its Guess and Marciano brands for brand elevation and category expansion.

Strategic Efforts Aid Hartford Financial (HIG), Cash Flows Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Hartford Financial's strategic initiatives, like vending of non-core businesses to focus on its U.S. operations, bode well. Declining cash flows are a concern.

M&T Bank (MTB) Aided by Loan Growth Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, a steady increase in loan balance continues to support M&T Bank's top line. Yet, the rise in costs due to investment in franchise expansion is likely to impede the bottom line.

Biotech Rebrand Strategy Aids ICON (ICLR), FX Impacts Worry

Per the Zacks analyst, ICON's rebranding of its biotech solutions business will enhance its market position and help it move past the large pharma-focused image. Yet, currency woes hurt revenue.

Acquisitions Boost L3Harris (LHX), Poor Financial Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, L3Harris is likely to gain from strategic acquisitions like the takeover of Aerojet Rocketdyne last year. Yet its poor financial position remains a concern for the stock.

Strength in Automotive Unit to Aid FLEX Amid Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex's performance in the automotive unit is driven by healthy demand for next-generation mobility. Macro headwinds across multiple end markets are concerning.

Strong Orders & Marketplace GOV Benefits DoorDash (DASH)

Per the Zacks analyst, DoorDash is benefiting from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.

New Upgrades

Halozyme's (HALO) ENHANZE Drug Delivery Technology Aid Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Halozyme's collaboration deals with large pharma companies related to ENHANZE technology, drives revenues growth. The company's restructuring initiatives are also encouraging.

Waste Connections (WCN) Benefits From Operating Prowess

Per the Zacks analyst, Waste Connections' low overhead and highly efficient operational structure allow it to expand into geographically contiguous markets.

Consistent Enrollments Growth Aids American Public (APEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public benefits from strong enrollment growth in APUS and HCN segments. Also, focus on cost-saving initiatives and affordable tuition bodes well.

New Downgrades

Fuel Costs, 787-Issue May Impact Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Spirit AeroSystems' commercial business may be impacted by rising jet fuel prices. Also, supply chain issues plaguing the B787 program may hurt the company.

High Oil Prices to Hurt PBF Energy's (PBF) Refining Margin

Per the Zacks analyst, PBF Energy's refining margins are affected by high crude prices. Also, a gradual adoption of renewable energy sources is hurting the demand for PBF's end products.

Softness in Industrial Business Unit to Hurt Plexus (PLXS)

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in the Healthcare/Life Sciences and Industrial sectors is affecting Plexus' performance. Also, stiff competition and high customer concentration risk are concerning.

