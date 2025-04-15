Top Research Reports for AbbVie, TJX & Charles Schwab

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) and CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+10.2% vs. -12.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications and should support growth going forward. It expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025 following the Humira LOE. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree lately in its core space of immunology.

However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira’s biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slow market growth trend for Juvederm fillers in the United States and China.

TJX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail – Discount Stores industry over the last six months (+11.2% vs. +2.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from its focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience and unmatched value to customers every day. Consistent increases in customer transactions have been a major indicator of growth. TJX is strategically positioned to capitalize on the exceptional availability in the marketplace, offering a diverse selection of exciting gifts both in-store and online.

Yet the increase in store wage and payroll costs has raised concerns for the company. Another key challenge facing the company is the negative impact of unfavorable currency translations.

Charles Schwab’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+5.3% vs. +19.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that as the company keeps on investing in growth areas, expenses will likely increase. Subdued trading revenues are worrisome and make us apprehensive because of volatile capital market performance. We expect the metric to increase this year, but it will not reach the historical 2020 level anytime soon.

However, opportunistic acquisitions and favorable markets have resulted in a rise in client assets.

Enzo Biochem’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-69.6% vs. -12.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been reeling under market demand challenges and pricing pressures. Sustained net losses, declining working capital, revenue concentration in life sciences and increased competition underline risks to long-term recovery and growth. Ongoing compliance costs challenge operational resilience amid macroeconomic issues.

Yet, proprietary technologies in genomics and diagnostics align with high-growth industry trends, offering potential for partnerships and market expansion.

CVD Equipment’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry over the last six months (-8.9% vs. -15.2%). The Zacks analyst believes innovations like the PVT200 for 200mm SiC wafers and PowderCoat systems for EV materials position CVD Equipment for growth in high-demand markets. Its shift to a make-to-order model enhances scalability, aligning with industry tailwinds in semiconductors, EVs and energy storage. Despite competition and geopolitical risks, R&D investments target growth in EV, aerospace and high-power electronics.

However, the company faces challenges from silicon carbide (SiC) market overcapacity, fluctuating revenues and declining liquidity and the volatile semiconductor sector pressures margins.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), GE Aerospace (GE) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB).



Investments & Renewable Energy Focus Aid Dominion Energy (D)

According to the Zacks analyst, Dominion Energy's investment of $52.3 billion through 2029 should further strengthen its operations, and renewable asset addition should boost its performance.

Enbridge (ENB) to Gain From its Vast Transportation Network

Per the Zacks analyst, Enbridge's vast pipeline network supports its low-risk business model via long-term transportation contracts. However, its substantial debt load remains a cause of concern.

KLA (KLAC) Rides on Strong HBM and Advanced Packaging Demand

Per the Zacks analyst KLAC is benefiting from strong demand in leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and advanced packaging, which are driving growth in the semiconductor industry.

Strong Portfolio Adoption Aids Carrier's (CARR) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Carrier is benefiting from strong adoption of intelligent climate and energy solutions and strategic acquisitions, including Viessmann Climate Solutions.

Aflac (AFL) Banks on Growing U.S. Operations & Product Suite

The Zacks analyst believes that Aflac's significant U.S. market share will drive sales growth, aided by a solid product suite. However, constraints in the Japan business are a concern.

Solid end markets Aid United Rentals (URI), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, United Rentals benefits from strength in core rental business and a rise in used equipment sales. However, high costs and the cyclical nature of business are major concerns.

Retail Turnaround Boosts Walgreens (WBA), Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens' ongoing strategic retail actions, including Footprint Optimization strategy, to drive working capital benefits. Yet, macroeconomic issues escalate costs.

New Upgrades

Asia Pivot, Business Restructuring, Rates Aid HSBC (HSBC)

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on expansion in the Asia region, business simplifying initiatives, exiting from less profitable markets and high interest rates will support HSBC's financials.

Commercial Engines & Services Unit Drives GE Aerospace (GE)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong performance of GE Aerospace's Commercial Engines & Services unit, fueled by robust demand for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines and aftermarket services, will lend it momentum.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains on Robust Foodservice Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Pilgrim's Pride is benefiting from growth in foodservice business. It saw higher volume and revenues in commercial and non-commercial foodservice distribution subchannels in Q4.

New Downgrades

American Airlines (AAL) Hit by Slowdown in Air Travel Demand

The Zacks analyst is worried about the tariff-induced slowdown in domestic air travel demand. The company's high debt levels are a concern as well.

Weak Deliveries & Musk's Divided Attention Ails Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla's EV deliveries are falling, with Q1'25 marking the weakest in over two years. Plus, Musk's scattered priorities are only adding to investor concerns, per the Zacks analyst.

Seagate (STX) Hit By Macro Challenges & High Indebtedness

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's performance is plagued by macroeconomic and supply chain woes, rising costs and a massive debt burden. Fierce rivalry from HDD and SSD manufacturers are concerning.

