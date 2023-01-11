Retirement portfolios experienced the squeeze and outsized impacts of inflation and aggressive rate hikes in 2022, and advisors began turning to more traditional sources of income in economically challenging times, namely dividends and strategies that reduced volatility. The top-read retirement income stories in 2022 reflected the research advisors were doing to find ETF options for both stocks and bonds during a painful period.

The most-read story on retirement income in 2022, and was written at the beginning of the second quarter when the world was very much in flux in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation that crossed the 8% threshold for the first time in March.

March was also the first time the Fed had enacted an interest rate increase since 2018. It was the beginning of an aggressive hiking cycle that has culminated in economic slowing. This year, the toll has been high for forward p/e companies, such as many of the technology companies that populate the Nasdaq. In April, advisors were likely looking to get ahead of the curve and search out risk-managed options for the equity index likely to take the largest hits in the new economic environment.

This was also a highly read story by advisors looking for risk-managed income opportunities within the major equity indexes. Nationwide launched their three companion funds to the Nationwide Nasdaq-100® Risk Managed Income ETF (NUSI) in December of last year that offers the same strategy within each of the major equity indexes: the Nationwide S&P 500® Risk-Managed ETF (NSPI), the Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI), and the Nationwide Russell 2000® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI).

All seek high monthly income levels from dividends from the equity holdings and premiums earned from the options collar that the strategy employs. A collar strategy involves holding shares of the underlying asset while simultaneously buying protective put options and writing calls for the same security. A put option provides the owner the right to sell the underlying asset at a specific price during the life of the option but does not obligate them to do so. A call option provides its owner the right to buy the asset but does not obligate them to do so.

The third most-read retirement income story in 2022 on the VettaFi platform was written in January and addressed the growing risk of inflation before it truly took off, and explained the importance of the years leading up to and immediately after retirement as the riskiest for retirement income portfolios.

A growing number of baby boomers are anticipated to retire this decade, and indeed, 2.5 million people have entered early retirement since the onset of the pandemic, according to Fed data. Retiring during a time of notable market volatility and turmoil can create unique challenges for retirement portfolios with advisors in research mode for strategies to help mitigate risk.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

