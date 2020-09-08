Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10, compared with 64.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cars.com Inc. (CARS): This digital automotive marketplace that connects car shoppers with sellers and original equipment manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cars.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87, compared with 418.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.74, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.