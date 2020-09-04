Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 91.2% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 44.9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.76, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

