Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 91.2% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.14, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.64, compared with 44.9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.76, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

