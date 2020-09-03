Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This owner and operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | 360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 69.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | 360 Finance, Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83 compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90 compared with 38.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.