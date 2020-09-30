Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.45, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This provider of investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.8% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.09, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

