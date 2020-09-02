Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote

FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

FS Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.