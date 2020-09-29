Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Air Lease Corporation (AL): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85 compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.40 compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): This provider of pay-TV services in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.

DISH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.29 compared with 24.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This distributor and retailer of grocery products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.4% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

