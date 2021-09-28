Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This fully integrated equity real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 52.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.24, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This various banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.87, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

