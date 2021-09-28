Technology

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This fully integrated equity real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

 

GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.79, compared with 52.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This provider of transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.24, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Meta Financial Group, Inc. CASH: This various banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Meta Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.87, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


    Most Popular