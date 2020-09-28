Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.00, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote
Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Gray Television, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.