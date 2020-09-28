Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.00, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.