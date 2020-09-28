Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

 

Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

 

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

 

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

 

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

 

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.00, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

 

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

 

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular