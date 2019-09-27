Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DanaosCorporation (DAC): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.04 compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.71 compared with 32.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

