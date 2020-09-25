Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88 compared with 39.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.39 compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.4% over the last 60 days.
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This distributor and retailer of grocery products, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.4% over the last 60 days.
SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
