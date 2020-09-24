Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.41, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.32, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This seaborne transportation operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Dynagas LNG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

360 Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 Finance, Inc. Quote

360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18, compared with 71.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 Finance, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

360 Finance, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 Finance, Inc. Quote

