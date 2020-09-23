Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.2% over the last 60 days.

RentACenter, Inc. Price and Consensus

RentACenter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RentACenter, Inc. Quote

Rent-A-Center has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.60 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RentACenter, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

RentACenter, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | RentACenter, Inc. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.50 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This distributor and retailer of grocery products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.4% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.73 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SpartanNash Company PE Ratio (TTM)

SpartanNash Company pe-ratio-ttm | SpartanNash Company Quote

