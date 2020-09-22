Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.19, compared with 74.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.42, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.71, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.8% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.52, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

