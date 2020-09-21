Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.38 compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26 compared with 28.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This distributor and retailer of grocery products, has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.4% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SpartanNash Company PE Ratio (TTM)

SpartanNash Company pe-ratio-ttm | SpartanNash Company Quote

