Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.5% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.00, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 78.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

