Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.80, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.08, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
