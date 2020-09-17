Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination, and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 85.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.80, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.08, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This seaborne transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.