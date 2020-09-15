Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA): This designer and seller of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Vera Bradley, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vera Bradley, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vera Bradley, Inc. Quote

Vera Bradley has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.71 compared with 30.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vera Bradley, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vera Bradley, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vera Bradley, Inc. Quote

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This distributor and retailer of grocery products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.4% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

SpartanNash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.78 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SpartanNash Company PE Ratio (TTM)

SpartanNash Company pe-ratio-ttm | SpartanNash Company Quote

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.42 compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95 compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

