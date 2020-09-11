Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Rent-A-Center has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF): This holding company for Orrstown Bank, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Orrstown Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN): This television broadcast company, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.20 compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.91 compared with 28.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

