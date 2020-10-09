Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Air Lease Corporation (AL): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus

Air Lease Corporation price-consensus-chart | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Air Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06 compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Air Lease Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Air Lease Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.38 compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.1% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56 compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote

GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The pe-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc The Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.