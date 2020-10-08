Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

 

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.47, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

 

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

 

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

 

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): This cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks Inc. Price and Consensus

AMC Networks Inc. Price and Consensus

AMC Networks Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMC Networks Inc. Quote

 

AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMC Networks Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AMC Networks Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AMC Networks Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AMC Networks Inc. Quote

 

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO): This provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus

Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote

 

The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)

Geo Group Inc The pe-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc The Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Click to get this free report

Geo Group Inc The (GEO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular