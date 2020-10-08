Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.47, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): This cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO): This provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.