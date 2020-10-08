Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.47, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): This cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.
AMC Networks Inc. Price and Consensus
AMC Networks Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMC Networks Inc. Quote
AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AMC Networks Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
AMC Networks Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AMC Networks Inc. Quote
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO): This provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus
Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote
The GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)
Geo Group Inc The pe-ratio-ttm | Geo Group Inc The Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
