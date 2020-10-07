Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

General Motors Company (GM): This designer and builder of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.12 compared with 56.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.20 compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): This distributor of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.5% over the last 60 days.

LKQ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.96 compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.