Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Ternium S.A. TX: This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.5% over the last 60 days.

 

M/I Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.24, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY: This company that provides residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


