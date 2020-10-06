Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): This cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks Inc. Price and Consensus

AMC Networks Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMC Networks Inc. Quote

AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMC Networks Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AMC Networks Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AMC Networks Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.