Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): This cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3% over the last 60 days.

AMC Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

