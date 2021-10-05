Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF: This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Jefferies Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
