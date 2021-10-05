Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Medallion Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Medallion Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Medallion Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Medallion Financial Corp. Quote

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF: This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

Jefferies Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Olin Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.