Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN: This finance company that originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF: This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Jefferies Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.27, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Olin Corporation OLN: This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


    Most Popular