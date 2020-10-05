Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This distributor of building and industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

BlueLinx has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.92 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.46 compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): This distributor of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

LKQ Corporation Price and Consensus

LKQ Corporation price-consensus-chart | LKQ Corporation Quote

LKQ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 27.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LKQ Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

LKQ Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | LKQ Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.