Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This financing and loan providing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 67.8% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.96, compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): This frac sand supplying company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 80% over the last 60 days.

Smart Sand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.75, compared with 42.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

