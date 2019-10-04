Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This financing and loan providing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Office Depot, Inc. (ODP): This retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 67.8% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.96, compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): This frac sand supplying company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 80% over the last 60 days.
Smart Sand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.75, compared with 42.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
