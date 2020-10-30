Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This company that is engaged in gathering, processing and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Quote

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Verint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Verint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verint Systems Inc. Quote

Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.21 compared with 39.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Verint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Verint Systems Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Verint Systems Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.21 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Have You Seen Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report?

The upcoming election could be a massive buying opportunity for savvy investors. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the election. The question is, which sectors will soar for each candidate? Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits.

The 2020 Election Stock Report reveals specific stocks you’ll want to own immediately after the results are announced – 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Past election reports have led investors to gains of +71%, +83%, even +185% in the following months. This year’s picks could be even more lucrative.

Check out Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (WES): Free Stock Analysis Report



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.