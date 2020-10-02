Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.13, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.71, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG): This seaborne transportation operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.55, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This provider of investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.8% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Sculptor Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management Group LLC Quote

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.77, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sculptor Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Sculptor Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management Group LLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.