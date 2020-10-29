Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 39.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX): This bituminous coal producer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

CONSOL Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.30, compared with 21.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

