Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products distributor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 39.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX): This bituminous coal producer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Consol Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Consol Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consol Energy Inc. Quote
CONSOL Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.30, compared with 21.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Consol Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Consol Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Consol Energy Inc. Quote
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Equitable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Equitable Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Equitable Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Equitable Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote
Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR): This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
Nomura Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc Quote
Nomura Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Nomura Holdings Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Nomura Holdings Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Nomura Holdings Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot stocks we're targeting >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.