Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 90 days.

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.5, compared with 17.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sappi Limited (SPPJY): This woodfibre company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Sappi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.04, compared with 10.3 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE): This clinical-stage immunotherapy company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 90 days.

Jounce Therapeutics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32, compared with 9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

