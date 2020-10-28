Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.82 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): This provider of actionable intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Verint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Verint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Verint Systems Inc. Quote

Verint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.53 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Verint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Verint Systems Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Verint Systems Inc. Quote

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.31 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

Sally Beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.