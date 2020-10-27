Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 39.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): This retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45, compared with 50.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Big Lots, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Big Lots, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Big Lots, Inc. (BIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.