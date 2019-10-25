Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 7.9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): This company that purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.69, compared with 11.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM): This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 90 days.

Pampa Energia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.68, compared with 19.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR): This provider of higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Laureate Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.11, compared with 27.9 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

