Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23rd:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP): This manufacturer and seller of custom designed engineering products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.90 compared with 25.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.07 compared with 39.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

