Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.37, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.65, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC): This medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers owner has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

