Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 21st:

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.46 compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This designer, manufacturer and seller of doors and windows has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76 compared with 24.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI): This distributor of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.30 compared with 39.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

