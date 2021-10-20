Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:

Petrobras PBR: This producer and seller of oil and gas in Brazil and across the world has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Petrobras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras PE Ratio (TTM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras pe-ratio-ttm | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.9% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37, compared with 33.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII: This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.2% over the last 60 days.

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

G-III Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.